Media: Israel launches powerful strikes on central Gaza -VIDEO

The Israeli army has resumed attacks on the Gaza Strip, News.Az reports citing the foreign media.

Powerful strikes rocking central Gaza. Clouds of smoke can be seen billowing from dilapidated buildings.

It was previously reported that the IDF carried out airstrikes on the outskirts of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. Israel believes the radicals violated the ceasefire. Hamas, for its part, stated that it did not violate the ceasefire and had no connection to the clashes that occurred in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has ordered the military to take decisive action against radicals in Gaza following a shooting incident in the southern enclave.

News.Az