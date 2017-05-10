Media visit Athletes Village of 4th Islamic Solidarity Games

+ ↺ − 16 px

A media tour has been arranged for the journalists to the Athletes Village of the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games, AzerTag reports.

The Athletes Village is located in the north-west part of Baku, a short walk from the National Stadium and National Gymnastics Arena. The AVL provides athletes and team officials with a residential environment that is secure, comfortable, friendly and stress-free; a “home away from home”, which enables residents to focus on preparation and competition. Athletes and team officials will be accommodated in 13 newly constructed permanent buildings, ranging in height from 8 to 13 levels. The buildings contain apartments with 6 or 8 beds.

The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games is an exciting multi-sport event uniting the Islamic world, which will take place from 12 – 22 May 2017.

Athletes from Islamic countries around the world will be representing their nations over 10 days of competition across 20 different sports which include 23 disciplines (Athletics and Para Athletics, Aquatics – Diving, Aquatics – Swimming, Aquatics – Water Polo, Basketball 3x3, Football, Gymnastics – Artistic, Gymnastics – Rhythmic, Wushu, Table Tennis, Handball, Judo and Blind Judo, Wrestling – Greco, Wrestling – Freestyle, Shooting, Tennis, Volleyball, Boxing, Zurkhaneh, Karate, Taekwondo and Weightlifting) in 16 world-class sporting venues in Baku.

Azerbaijan’s capital city Baku was awarded the Games at the General Assembly of the Islamic Solidarity Sports Federation (ISSF) in Jeddah in July 2013.

News.Az

