Meeting between Lavrov and Kuleba is possible in Istanbul or Antalya, Cavusoglu said

A meeting between Russian and Ukrainian Foreign Ministers Sergei Lavrov and Dmitry Kuleba is possible either in Istanbul or Antalya, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said, News.az reports citing RIA Novosti.

"I suggested that the parties hold a meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the Russian Federation and Ukraine in Istanbul or Antalya. This meeting is possible," Cavusoglu said, recalling that such negotiations had already taken place within the Diplomatic Forum in Antalya.

