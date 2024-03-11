Meeting held between Azerbaijan’s SSS and CISCO company is of great importance in the expansion of cooperation in the field of cyber security

Meeting held between Azerbaijan’s SSS and CISCO company is of great importance in the expansion of cooperation in the field of cyber security

+ ↺ − 16 px

On March 4-7, the delegation of the State Security Service (SSS) of the Republic of Azerbaijan participated in LEAP2024 and DeepFest, an international exhibition of next-generation technologies and cybersecurity, held in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, press service of the Service said.

Within the framework of the event, a meeting was held between the delegation of SSS and CISCO's senior vice-president for the Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) region, Adele Trombetta, and Sayed Hasish, the vice-president for the Middle East and Africa region, vice president Reem Asaad, Ramil Eyyubov head of CISCO Azerbaijan office.

Note that successful cooperation between Azerbaijan and CISCO company has been carried out for many years. CISCO, one of the most prestigious companies specializing in high technologies in the United States of America and the world, was founded in 1984. The company engaged in the production of equipment for corporate networks cooperates with various countries, including Azerbaijan.

Recall Azerbaijan attaches great importance to cooperation with CISCO. Several meetings were held between President Ilham Aliyev and the managers of CISCO company. The meetings and discussions played an important role in the expansion of cooperation. In the meetings, the head of state noted that CISCO company is an important partner for Azerbaijan and said that there is great business potential for this company in Azerbaijan. During the meeting of President Ilham Aliyev with Guy Diedrich, Vice President of Global Innovations of CISCO company in Davos on January 17, 2023, it was stated that successful cooperation between Azerbaijan and CISCO company has been implemented for many years. The head of state expressed his gratitude for the "Report on the smart city structure of Azerbaijan" prepared by CISCO company. During the conversation, they talked about the application of CISCO technologies in the use of water resources in Azerbaijan and discussed the prospects of cooperation in education and cyber security.

According to experts, the meeting held between the delegation of SSS and Mrs. Adele Trombetta is of great importance for Azerbaijan. This meeting, which expands cooperation with CISCO in the field of cyber security, will create new opportunities for Azerbaijan.

As it is known, in recent years Azerbaijan has given special importance to the application of digital technologies in various fields. Important steps have been taken to improve information systems in state organizations, increase knowledge and skills in ICT, develop digital education, digitize the government and social environment, and other such directions.

The work carried out in the direction of building the ICT infrastructure in Azerbaijan is always in the spotlight. At the same time, important work has been done in the direction of ensuring the security of critical information infrastructures, improving the national legislative framework in the field in question, developing a platform for exchanging cyber-threat information, and expanding international cooperation.

In this regard, the meetings held between the delegation of SSS and the CISCO company will make an important contribution to the measures to be implemented in the future cybersecurity field.

At the meeting, the head of the Cyber Security Operations Center Davud Rustamov, who said that as a result of the special attention and care of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, important work has been done for the continuous development of the technological field in the country, Davud Rustamov pointed out that the digitization process is being carried out rapidly in the country, technological parks, innovative projects such as Smart village and others implemented in the liberated Garabagh territory.

The representatives of CISCO company stated that the company they represent will continue the innovative projects implemented in Azerbaijan so far and that they attach special importance to cooperation with Azerbaijan in this regard.

In the mentioned meeting held on March 4-7, 2024, the scope of activities of the representative office of CISCO company in Azerbaijan was further expanded and its powers were confirmed as a regional office for Azerbaijan and the CIS countries.

News.Az