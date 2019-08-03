Meeting of Azerbaijani, Russian, and Iranian Economic ministers to be held in Sochi

Trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Iran has increased by 2.2 times in last 6 months in comparison with the corresponding period of the previous year, Farhad Dejpasand, Iranian Minister of Economic Affairs and Finance, said after meeting with Azerbaijani counterpart Shanin Mustafayev today, APA’s Tehran bureau reports.

Stressing development of relations between countries, Mr. Dejpasand stated that Iran and Azerbaijan are cooperating in different fields: “Two countries carry out investment projects in both state and private sector, as well as railway projects. The number of Iranian companies, acting in Azerbaijan, has increased. Cooperation between countries on energy, banking, and customs fields is being continued.”

The Iranian Minister said Economic Ministers of Azerbaijan, Russian and Iran will meet in Sochi.

