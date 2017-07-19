Yandex metrika counter

Meeting of Azerbaijani, Turkish, Turkmen FMs starts in Baku

Meeting of Azerbaijani, Turkish, Turkmen FMs starts in Baku

Baku is hosting the meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan, Turkey and Turkmenistan.

Foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Turkey and Turkmenistan - Elmar Mammadyarov, Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu and Rashid Meredov will discuss the trilateral cooperation, issues of regional and world agenda and regional projects.

A joint press conference is expected to be held after the meeting.

