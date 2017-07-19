Meeting of Azerbaijani, Turkish, Turkmen FMs starts in Baku

Meeting of Azerbaijani, Turkish, Turkmen FMs starts in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

Baku is hosting the meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan, Turkey and Turkmenistan.

Foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Turkey and Turkmenistan - Elmar Mammadyarov, Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu and Rashid Meredov will discuss the trilateral cooperation, issues of regional and world agenda and regional projects.

A joint press conference is expected to be held after the meeting.

News.Az

News.Az