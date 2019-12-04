Meeting of head of Armenian MFA with OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs starts
The meeting between Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and the co-chairs of OSCE Minsk Group has started in the capital of Slovakia, Bratislava, the spokesperson of Armenian MFA Anna Naghdalyan wrote on Twitter, APA reports.
OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs, Igor Popov (Russia), Stefan Visconti (France), Andrew Schofer (US) and Andrzej Kasprzyk, Personal Representative of OSCE Chairman-in-Office are attending the meeting.
Note that meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia Elmar Mammadyarov and Zohrab Mnatsakanyan will be held in Bratislava on December 4.
News.Az