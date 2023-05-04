Meeting of military lawyers of Azerbaijan, Türkiye held in Ankara

+ ↺ − 16 px

On behalf of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, work continues on the modernization of the Azerbaijani army, including the creation of a small model of the Turkish army, the Ministry of Defense told News.az reports.

In this regard, the delegation headed by the CEO of the Legal Department of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense Elchin Aliyev, made a working visit to Türkiye's Ankara.

The delegation met with the CEO of the Legal Service of the Ministry of National Defense of Türkiye Esat Mahmut Yilmaz.

During the meeting, a thorough exchange of views took place on the issues of studying the military legislation of Türkiye, planning joint work in this direction, the norms of international humanitarian law during armed conflicts and other issues.

In conclusion, a ceremony of mutual presentation of gifts was held, and a joint photo was taken as a keepsake.

During the visit, the Azerbaijani delegation also took part in an event dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the birth of national leader Heydar Aliyev.

News.Az