Meeting of Presidents of Russia and Azerbaijan held in Sochi

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian President Vladimir Putin expects that his meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev will help to find a solution to the existing regional problems, APA’s Moscow bureau reports.

"I hope that our today's meeting will contribute to the fact that we will look for solutions to all the complex problems, and of course we will talk about how bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and the Russian Federation are developing," the Russian president added.

Putin noted that Moscow and Baku have many joint plans for the future. "I am glad to meet with you and talk about all these issues," the Russian leader concluded.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev noted that the relations between Azerbaijan and Russia are developing very successfully.

"We are satisfied with the high level of our relations, we actively cooperate in the political, trade-economic, humanitarian spheres, good prospects are in the transport and energy spheres," Ilham Aliyev said.

"Of course, there is a need for periodic consultations on important issues in regional and world politics and, of course, on bilateral relations and issues of strengthening security in our region," the Azerbaijani President concluded.

News.Az

News.Az