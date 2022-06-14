Meeting of working group on ecological issues held in Smart village

+ ↺ − 16 px

A meeting of the working group on ecological issues of the Interdepartmental Center operating under the Coordination Headquarters established for the centralized settlement of issues in the liberated territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan was held in the Smart Village built in Aghali village of Zangilan region, News.az reports.

The meeting was attended by the representatives of relevant state agencies represented in the working group and the Special Representative of the Azerbaijani President in the Zangilan region.

