Meeting on delimitation of Azerbaijani-Georgian border to be held in uncoordinated areas next week

The meeting on the border delimitation between Azerbaijan and Georgia will be held in uncoordinated areas next week, Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Khalaf Khalafov told journalists in Baku, APA reports.



According to Khalafov, the date of the commission's meeting will be determined according to the outcome of this meeting. This is likely to happen in July and August.

"The contacts with Georgia on the level of embassies and the special representative of the Georgian government continue," Khalafov said.

News.Az