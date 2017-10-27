Mehriban Aliyeva: Each project we carry out aims to protect interests of citizens, help those in need

The First Conference of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation's Regional Development Public Union was held in Sabirabad Oct. 27, Trend reports.

Assistant to First Vice-President of Azerbaijan, Executive Director of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Anar Alakbarov, Chairman of the Youth and Sports Committee of the Azerbaijani Parliament, MP Fuad Muradov, volunteers of the Public Union, representatives of different regions, as well as international organizations attended the event.

Firstly, the congratulatory letter of First Vice-President of Azerbaijan, President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva to the conference participants was read out.

The letter states that today Azerbaijan is a powerful state, carrying out an independent policy and gaining a serious position on international arena.

"Renovation works are being carried out in all the towns and districts of our country, new educational and medical institutions are being built, infrastructure projects are being implemented. Since the first day of its establishment, the Heydar Aliyev Foundation actively works in almost all spheres of public life and works to solve various problems of the population. Every project that we carry out is primarily aimed at protecting the interests of people and helping those in need," Mrs. Aliyeva said in the letter.

“When establishing the Regional Development Public Union, our main task was to create a model of constructive cooperation between state structures, non-governmental organizations, businessmen and local people, achieve elimination of problems concerning people,” Mrs. Aliyeva noted in the letter. “I think that we have achieved this. Successful results have been achieved in strengthening of public control in Azerbaijan’s districts, in implementation of important projects that cover construction of civil society, socio-political and socio-cultural life of our country.”

“I would like to note the activity of volunteers who joined the initiatives of the Regional Development Public Union and who are particularly active in the implementation of projects,” Mehriban Aliyeva said in her letter. “You, Azerbaijani youth, by adequately responding to the attention and care given to you by the state, have turned into active participants of construction of civil society in our country.”

“However, new goals, new challenges are awaiting you,” Mehriban Aliyeva added in her letter. “I wish each of you success in this honorable and noble, and at the same time, responsible work. I am confident that wide and fruitful discussions to be held at the conference will contribute to the implementation of targeted measures in your future activity.”

In turn, Assistant to the First Vice-President of Azerbaijan, Executive Director of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Anar Alakbarov said the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, based on the ideals of humanism, has defined serving to Azerbaijani people as its main goal.

Alakbarov noted that the Heydar Aliyev Foundation always focuses on the implementation of projects and programs meant for the people in need of care more than others, such as children deprived of parental care, families of martyrs, refugees and internally displaced persons, elderly persons and children suffering from various diseases.

Alakbarov said the main purpose of the establishment of the Regional Development Public Union is to address the problems faced by citizens living in Azerbaijan’s districts, as well as to address issues that are of concern to the local population.

Then, the conference continued its work with panel discussions.

News.Az

