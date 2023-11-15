Mehriban Aliyeva: Failure to resolve military conflicts in modern times is largely due to the selective application of international law

“The current crisis facing international institutions with broad powers is preventing the resolution of important issues. This deep-rooted crisis is another topic of discussion,” said First Lady of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva as she addressed the participants of the “One Heart for Palestine” meeting of first ladies in Istanbul, News.az reports.

“Failure to resolve military conflicts in modern times is largely due to the selective application of international law. Double standards and bias make this crisis worse.

False stories are circulated by biased media platforms to mislead public opinion and manipulate international law,” the First Lady pointed out.

