Mehriban Aliyeva: I pay tribute to national leader Heydar Aliyev’s unforgettable memory
First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has made an Instagram post on the 16th anniversary of death of national leader Heydar Aliyev.
In a post on her official Instagram page, Mehriban Aliyeva said: “Today – December 12 is a commemoration day of genius personality Heydar Aliyev who has left an indelible mark on the life and fate of Azerbaijan and the Azerbaijani people.
I pay tribute to the unforgettable memory of national leader Heydar Aliyev. I wish our country peace and progress.”
