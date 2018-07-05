Mehriban Aliyeva: Main goal to produce graduates that meet global labor market needs

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Baku Congress Center hosted a ceremony of SABAH Alumni on July 5.

The event was attended by Head of Department for Humanitarian Policy of the Presidential Administration Farah Aliyeva, Head of Youth Policy and Sports Department of the Presidential Administration, Assistant to the First Vice-President Yusuf Mammadaliyev, Education Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, MPs, rectors, media representatives and students, APA reports.

At the ceremony, First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva’s message addressed to the event participants was read out by Yusuf Mammadaliyev.

The SABAH groups have created a new and diverse academic environment in higher education institutions to produce qualified and capable professionals who meet the needs of the labor market, Mrs. Aliyeva said in her message.

"Graduating in these conditions is a success and will play an exceptional role in your professional development. I’m convinced that each of you will be able to benefit from this and engage in your desired professional activity. I can say with confidence that education is always in the focus of our state as a strategic priority,” reads the message.

In her message, Mrs. Aliyeva recalled that according to the “State Strategy for the development of education in the Republic of Azerbaijan” signed by President Ilham Aliyev in 2013, a number of major reforms have been carried out in the country’s education sphere, and this process is still underway.

“One of the main goals is to increase the quality of education in universities and to produce graduates who meet the needs of the global labor market. We have achieved some high levels of education in recent years based on the phrase “Education is the future of the nation”. The literacy in Azerbaijan is close to almost 100 percent today. Such an environment first of all creates many opportunities for you – young people. Naturally, our country has been developing in all spheres in recent years. According to President Ilham Aliyev, we must make sure that this development is sustainable. To achieve this, of course, young people should be knowledgeable. This undoubtedly defines our vision of the future and our goals,” says message.

Education Minister Jeyhun Bayramov emphasized that the development of education in Azerbaijan was of great importance at all times.

Speaking about the first results of SABAH groups created four years ago, the minister said that 37 percent of 721 graduates of higher education institutions in 2017 study master’s degree in Azerbaijan, while 16 percent of them continue their education at master’s degree in foreign countries.

At the ceremony, certificates were awarded to SABAH alumni, who received the highest academic performance, and the symbolic SABAH key was handed over to 3rd year students.

