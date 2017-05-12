+ ↺ − 16 px

“Welcome to the Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games,” said said Mehriban Aliyeva, First Vice-President of Azerbaijan, Chairperson of the Islamic Solidarity Games

Mehriban Aliyeva thanked the Islamic Solidarity Sports Federation that Azerbaijan, Baku was entrusted to host the Games: “Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games are the bright new chapter in Azerbaijan’s dynamic development and another landmark event for the international sport community. We are proud to host tonight the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games – a triumph of the unity and sport. It is an honor for us to host the Games”

“Our big investment in sports has secured the lasting legacy of world-class facilities and infrastructure,” added Mehriban Aliyeva. “Tonight, we bring the Islamic world together. Azerbaijan is proud to undertake this noble mission.”

“We are an ancient nation with millennial culture and strong Islamic traditions. We are a young, modern and rapidly developing country. Last year, Azerbaijan celebrated the 25th anniversary of restoration of its independence. Our nation’s multicultural history is the cherished part of our open, tolerant society. We are proud to be a part of Islamic history and heritage, to share Islamic values,” she said.

News.Az

