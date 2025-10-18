Mehriban Aliyeva visits Vatican Apostolic Library to strengthen cultural cooperation

Archbishop Giovanni Cesare Pagazzi, Prefect of the Vatican Apostolic Library and Apostolic Archive, briefed Vice President Aliyeva on the historical manuscripts, as well as historical sources that have been restored and digitized under the framework of the Memorandum of Understanding signed between the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences, the Vatican Apostolic Library, and the Vatican Apostolic Archive, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

It was noted that in 2013 and 2014, the restoration and digitization of 75 manuscripts of significance for the preservation of Azerbaijan’s history and culture, including its Turkic heritage, were completed with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation..

Photo: AZERTAC

Cooperation with the Vatican Apostolic Library and the Vatican Apostolic Archive will provide Azerbaijani scientists and researchers access to rare manuscripts, ancient maps, and valuable publications in various languages preserved there, enabling the discovery of new and important information about Azerbaijan’s historical and cultural heritage in the future.

The Vatican Apostolic Library, founded officially by Pope Sixtus IV in 1475, is one of the world’s oldest and richest libraries. It houses more than 80,000 manuscripts and over 1.6 million books on history, religion, and culture. Its main collections include ancient manuscripts, incunabula (books dating back to the 15th century), maps, engravings, and written documents. The library is open to researchers and scholars conducting scientific studies.

The Vatican Apostolic Archive is a sacred and scientifically valuable institution where official documents, letters, and administrative correspondence collected by the Holy See over the centuries are preserved. This archive contains a rare and unique heritage in terms of both church and world history. Previously known as the “Secret Vatican Archive,” it was renamed the Vatican Apostolic Archive by Pope Francis in 2019.

Photo: AZERTAC

Regarded as one of the world’s largest historical archives, the Vatican Apostolic Archive contains documents dating from the 9th century to the present day. It is considered the memory of the Catholic Church, preserving the church’s historical decisions, positions, and diplomatic relations for future generations. The archive is directly overseen by the Pope and managed by a prefect appointed by him.

During her visit, the First Vice President of Azerbaijan presented a series of books and publications highlighting the history, nature, and cultural heritage of Azerbaijan to the Vatican Apostolic Library.

Photo: AZERTAC