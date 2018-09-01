Mehriban Aliyeva: Your good wishes are highest recognition of my activity

+ ↺ − 16 px

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has received numerous messages of congratulation on the occasion of her birthday from famous Azerbaijani and foreign public and political figures, scientists and leading figures from academia, intellectuals, and ordinary people. In their congratulatory messages, they highly praise First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva’s role in public administration and development of modern Azerbaijan and her humane and charitable activity carried out inside the country and abroad. They also express their deep respect, love for and trust and confidence in Mrs. Mehriban Aliyeva.

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva addressed a message to those who congratulated her, Trend reports. The message says:

"Dear friends,

I have received many letters of congratulation on my birthday. Different people extend their sincere wishes and heartfelt congratulations to me. Students and pensioners, our fellow countrymen and friends living abroad send letters of congratulation to me. Regrettably, I am physically incapable of responding to each of you separately. However, I would like to express my deep gratitude to all of you for your sincere words, positive and high recognition of my activity. Each congratulation is valuable for me and gives me positive energy.

Dear friends,

We live in a dynamically developing world. Despite all the changes, humanity and honesty, sincerity, benevolence, mercy, and love remain major values.

I have always felt your love and support. Your good wishes are the highest recognition of my activity. Thank you for it. Believe me, this is the best birthday gift.

Dear friends,

I would like to once again express my heartfelt appreciation to each of you for your attention and sincere congratulations.

I wish all of you happiness, good health, a life full of love, and our native Azerbaijan peace, tranquility and prosperity."

News.Az

News.Az