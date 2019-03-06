Mehriban Aliyeva’s activity demonstrates high activity level achieved by Azerbaijani women

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva's activity demonstrates the high level of activity achieved by Azerbaijani women, chairperson of the State Committee

She explained that earlier, women appealed to the State Committee only with social problems in Azerbaijan, but now the appeals are more connected with the social activity of women.

"There has been such a stereotype for a long time that Azerbaijani women must be only housewives and good mothers. But an Azerbaijani woman may be active in the social and political sphere," Huseynova stressed, according to Vestnik Kavkaza.

According to the chairperson of the State Committee, today Azerbaijani women hold senior positions in state organizations.

Huseynova noted that women in the 21st century face new challenges. "First and foremost, a woman must be highly educated, resistant to the competition in the labor market," she said.

News.Az

