Mehriban Aliyeva’s name written in gold letters in social, political history

First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva’s name is written in gold letters in the world’s social and political history for her efforts to unite eastern and western

Muradova made the remarks Mar. 7 speaking in a plenary session of the Azerbaijani Parliament, Trend reports.

“Today, Mehriban Aliyeva addressed the Parliament as an MP and told about the work done by her,” Muradova said. “But in fact, there was no need to talk about it, because Azerbaijani citizens, as well as other countries, international organizations, representatives of various religions and cultures have been observing Mehriban Aliyeva’s activity all this time, and many of them are benefiting from that activity.”

“Mehriban Aliyeva added her great achievement to the list of the historic attainments of Azerbaijani women,” Muradova added. “Today, Mehriban Aliyeva holds a high position in the supreme executive body, and by this she has demonstrated what the Azerbaijani women are capable of in the socio-political life of the country, and she will further prove what kind of benefit this will bring.”

Muradova noted that on Mar. 6, the Central Election Commission of Azerbaijan made a decision to terminate the parliamentary powers of Mehriban Aliyeva in connection with her appointment as first vice president of the country.

Muradova wished First Vice President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva success in continuing her mission to serve the people, the state, and the nation of Azerbaijan.

