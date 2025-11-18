Melbourne Storm’s Eli Katoa out for 2026 NRL season following brain surgery

+ ↺ − 16 px

Melbourne Storm backrower Eli Katoa will miss the entire 2026 season as he continues his recovery at home in Victoria, after returning from an extended stay in Auckland following brain surgery, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The 25-year-old sustained three head injuries in a single afternoon while representing Tonga in a Pacific Championship match against New Zealand. He also experienced seizures on the sideline, prompting emergency medical intervention.

Katoa underwent a procedure to relieve bleeding on the brain, which required hospitalization and initially prevented him from traveling back to Melbourne.

The Storm revealed on Tuesday that Katoa had finally returned home and was recovering, having also briefly visited a Melbourne hospital.

“Eli’s health and wellbeing remain our number one priority,” Storm chief executive Justin Rodski said.

“It is great to have him home safely and under the care of our club doctor and local specialists.

“He is improving each day and looking forward to continuing his rehabilitation from home.”

Rodski said there was no timeframe on Katoa’s recovery or possible return to training.

“In consultation with our doctor and neuro specialists, Eli will not return to training this pre-season and won’t be available for the 2026 season,” he said.

“He has a long road ahead in his recovery and his focus will be on returning to full health before considering any form of return to training.

“Eli is a much loved and respected member of our team and club. The Storm family will rally around him and support him through his recovery.”

