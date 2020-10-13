Member of Nizami Ganjavi Int’l Center sends letter to Azerbaijani president

+ ↺ − 16 px

The former Albanian president (1992-1997) and former prime minister (2005-2013), Sali Berisha, who is also a member of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, has sent a letter to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

The letter reads:

“For a week we are following an armed conflict with serious loss of lives and numerous injuries to civilians. The cause of this conflict lies in the occupation of wide territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan by Armenia, which in accordance with international law requires to establish territorial integrity and sovereignty throughout the country’s territory, i.e. in areas that have been held for years occupied by Armenia.

Completely supporting Azerbaijan's legal right to establish full sovereignty in all territories occupied for over three decades by Armenia, I call on the international community to engage with greater serosity in the full resolution of this conflict in accordance with international acts and laws ending the Armenian occupation of the territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

As Members of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center you have all our support and I wish from my heart Azerbaijan just cause would prevail.”

News.Az