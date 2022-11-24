Members of Nizami Ganjavi International Center meet with UN Secretary General

+ ↺ − 16 px

Members of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center (NGIC) have met with UN Secretary General António Guterres on the sidelines of the 9th Global Forum of the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC) held in Fez, the Kingdom of Morocco on November 22-23, News.az reports.

The meeting was attended by NGIC Co-Chair, Former President of Latvia Vaira Vike-Freiberga, former Bosnian President Mladen Ivanic, former Georgian President Giorgi Margvelashvili, former Bulgarian President Petar Stoyanov, former Latvian President Valdis Zatlers, former Czech Prime Minister Jan Fischer, former Presidents of UN General Assembly Volkan Bozkir and María Fernanda Espinosa, former Israeli Foreign Minister Tzipi Livni, former Georgian Deputy Prime Minister Eka Tkeshelashvili, as well as former Secretary General of the Arab League Amre Moussa, former ICESCO Secretary General Abdelaziz al-Tuwaijri, including High Representative for the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC) Miguel Angel Moratinos and NGIC Secretary General Rovshan Muradov.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on current global challenges and agreed on holding such regular meetings. The UN chief was informed about the 9th Global Baku Forum organized by NGIC, as well as the cooperation with UNAOC and the Center’s initiatives.

UN Secretary General António Guterres was presented with the special edition of “The Magic of Pen” book dedicated to the 880th anniversary of great Azerbaijani poet and thinker Nizami Ganjavi.

