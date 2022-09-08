Membership of Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Azerbaijan-Türkiye Economic Co-op enlarged

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a Decree amending Presidential Decree No. 2016 "On Azerbaijan's approving the new composition of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Türkiye" dated March 6, 2007, News.az reports.

Following the order, the words "President of Azerenerji OJSC" are added after the words "Chairman of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC" in the first part of the relevant document.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan will notify Türkiye of the changes made to the decree.

