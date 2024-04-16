Memorandum of Understanding on establishing Türkiye-Azerbaijan University approved

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed an Order approving a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Ministry of Science and Education of Azerbaijan and the Council of Higher Education of Türkiye on the establishment of the Türkiye-Azerbaijan University (TAU).

In accordance with the order, the MoU on the establishment of Türkiye -Azerbaijan University was approved.

After the memorandum of understanding enters into force, Ministry of Science and Education of Azerbaijan will ensure the implementation of its provisions.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan will send a notification to the Government of Türkiye regarding the completion of domestic procedures necessary for the MoU`s entry into force.

News.Az