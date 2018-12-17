MEP: Azerbaijan is Europe’s key ally in the region

MEP: Azerbaijan is Europe’s key ally in the region

Located in a volatile geopolitical region, Azerbaijan is Europe’s key partner, Conservative Member of the European Parliament from the UK Geoffrey Van Orden has

Van Orden recalled his visit to Baku to attend the centenary celebrations of Azerbaijan`s parliament, AzerTag reports. He said he gained a lot of information about Azerbaijan’s history while in Baku.

Van Orden said Azerbaijan made great strides at the time of the Democratic Republic, also hailing the country`s accomplishments in the years of independence.

