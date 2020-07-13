MEP expresses concern over tensions on Armenia-Azerbaijan border
Member of the European Parliament Ilhan Kyuchyuk has expressed concern over the recent escalation of the tension along the Armenia-Azerbaijan border.
“I urge all parties to refrain from violence and respect the territorial integrity of internationally recognized borders,” the MEP wrote on his Twitter page on Monday.