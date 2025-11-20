Merck KGaA signs AI-driven drug discovery deal with Valo worth over $3 billion

+ ↺ − 16 px

Germany’s Merck KGaA has signed a major collaboration agreement with Boston-based Valo Health, tapping into the biotech firm’s AI-powered drug discovery platform to advance research in Parkinson’s disease and related disorders. The deal could be worth more than $3 billion to Valo, the companies announced on Thursday.

Valo said the agreement includes upfront and milestone payments exceeding $3 billion, with additional royalties and research funding to follow if development goals are met. The partnership centers on identifying promising therapeutic molecules using Valo’s data-driven research tools, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The move highlights Merck’s push to reinvigorate its pharmaceutical pipeline following setbacks in several late-stage trials, including the discontinuation of its head and neck cancer drug Xevinapant last year. The company said the Valo partnership will help accelerate development of its most promising candidates.

Merck, which also operates major businesses in semiconductor chemicals and biotech lab supplies, has been seeking momentum after acquiring rare-cancer specialist SpringWorks for $3.9 billion.

Founded in 2019, Valo leverages AI and large-scale datasets, drawing on more than 17 million patient records and biological samples to support drug discovery while maintaining strict data privacy. The company has been increasingly active in Parkinson’s research and received a grant from the Michael J. Fox Foundation in September for new treatment approaches.

Parkinson’s affects an estimated 1 million people in the United States, and despite decades of research, existing drugs primarily manage symptoms rather than halt disease progression — a persistent challenge that the new collaboration aims to address.

News.Az