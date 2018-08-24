Merkel: Talks with Azerbaijan more important than MP

+ ↺ − 16 px

Germany excluded its deputy Albert Weiler from the delegation of Chancellor Angela Merkel within the framework of the visit to Azerbaijan, as the talks in Baku are more important, Oxu.Az reports quoting German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

"We decided that his work will be carried out by another MP. We have come to this decision because these talks are important for us.

Critical issues can be resolved only through negotiations," Merkel said, answering the relevant question of a German journalist at a briefing in Yerevan after talks with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

On August 21, the Spokesman of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, Hikmet Hajiyev, confirmed that A. Wailer was included in the list of undesirable persons for illegally visiting the occupied lands of Azerbaijan.

As previously reported, German Chancellor Angela Merkel will pay a visit to the countries of the South Caucasus on August 23-25. She is scheduled to visit Azerbaijan on August 25.

Her visit is aimed at expanding bilateral cooperation.

News.Az

