Only a handful of ships risk Strait of Hormuz transit — who made it through

Amid the ongoing military crisis in the Persian Gulf, commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz has nearly come to a standstill. According to maritime tracking systems and shipping analysts, on March 6–7, 2026, only around eight commercial vessels per day managed to pass through the strategic waterway, compared with more than 130 vessels daily under normal conditions, as reported by, News.Az reports.

The Strait of Hormuz, located between Iran and Oman, is one of the world’s most important maritime chokepoints. Under normal circumstances, about 20 percent of global oil trade and a significant share of LNG exports pass through this narrow corridor connecting the Persian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman and the Indian Ocean.

However, the escalation of the conflict involving Iran, Israel and the United States in late February has severely disrupted maritime traffic. Following missile strikes and drone incidents in the region, shipping companies began postponing voyages through the strait, leaving hundreds of vessels waiting in the Persian Gulf.

Below are several vessels that were tracked passing through the Strait of Hormuz or attempting to cross it on March 6–7, 2026.

One of them was the Suezmax oil tanker POLA, operated by the Greek shipping company Dynacom Tankers. According to ship-tracking data, the tanker approached the Strait of Hormuz from the Indian Ocean on March 6 and proceeded toward the Jebel Dhanna terminal in the United Arab Emirates, where it was scheduled to load Murban crude oil, one of Abu Dhabi’s main export grades. After loading, the cargo was expected to be delivered to refineries in Thailand. During its passage through the strait, the vessel temporarily switched off its AIS tracking signal, a precaution often used by ships navigating through areas with elevated security risks.

Another vessel moving in the region was the LNG carrier Gaslog Skagen, which had loaded approximately 155,000 cubic meters of liquefied natural gas at the Ras Laffan export terminal in Qatar. The tanker was recorded leaving the Persian Gulf and heading toward the Indian Ocean on March 7, carrying LNG destined for markets in East Asia or Europe, where Qatari gas supplies remain a crucial part of energy imports.

A bulk carrier named Iron Maiden was also observed crossing the strait during the same period. Ship-tracking systems indicated that during its passage on March 6, the vessel temporarily modified its AIS identification to display “Chinese owner / Chinese crew.” Analysts say such measures are sometimes used by ships to signal neutrality in times of geopolitical tension. Bulk carriers of this class typically transport commodities such as steel products, industrial raw materials, or construction materials.

Another vessel passing through the region was the Turkish-linked cargo ship Bogazici, which broadcast a message via its AIS system on March 7 identifying itself as a “Muslim vessel – Turkish.” Maritime observers say such signals are occasionally used to reduce the risk of attacks in politically sensitive areas. Ships of this type commonly carry petrochemical cargo, LPG or industrial materials.

Container shipping traffic has also been affected. The container vessel MSC Grace was recorded moving through the Strait of Hormuz corridor on March 6, carrying standard containerized cargo such as electronics, vehicle components, industrial machinery and consumer goods bound for ports in the Gulf region, including the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.

Another container ship operating in the area was Safeen Prestige, which had previously been involved in an incident in the Gulf during the escalation. Despite the risks, the vessel remained part of the limited commercial traffic attempting to navigate the region in early March.

Oil tanker Sonangol Namibe was also operating in the Gulf region during the same period. The vessel, used to transport crude oil cargoes from Gulf export terminals to international markets, was among ships affected by security incidents reported in the northern part of the Persian Gulf during the first week of March.

Finally, the chemical tanker Prima was reported to have been targeted by a drone strike in the Gulf on March 7, highlighting the heightened risks facing vessels attempting to pass through the region.

Despite these isolated passages, the majority of shipping companies have chosen to delay voyages. As of March 7, maritime tracking systems showed hundreds of vessels anchored in the Persian Gulf, waiting for security conditions to improve before attempting to transit the Strait of Hormuz.

The disruption has already begun affecting global energy markets. With only a handful of ships managing to cross the strait each day between March 6 and March 7, analysts warn that prolonged instability in the region could significantly impact global oil and gas supply chains.

