Merz to travel to US to attend Trump-Zelensky meeting

Merz to travel to US to attend Trump-Zelensky meeting

+ ↺ − 16 px

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, along with other European leaders, will travel to Washington on August 18 to attend a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky.

The official representative of the German government, Stefan Cornelius, told journalists about this, News.Az reports.

"The trip is intended to exchange information with US President Donald Trump following his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska," he said.

At the same time, Cornelius indicated that Merz will discuss with the heads of state and government the progress of negotiations on the settlement of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict and will emphasize Germany's interest in the speedy conclusion of a peace agreement.

According to a representative of the German cabinet, the talks in Washington will discuss, among other things, security guarantees, territorial issues and further support for Ukraine.

"This includes maintaining sanctions pressure," Cornelius concluded.

News.Az