Ukraine’s Zelenskyy to visit Berlin ahead of Alaska summit

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will travel to Berlin on Wednesday to meet German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and participate in a video call with U.S. President Donald Trump, a government source told Reuters.

The visit, first reported by Bild, comes as Merz hosts talks with European and NATO leaders ahead of Trump’s planned summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday in Alaska. Leaders from Finland, France, Britain, Italy, Poland, the European Union, and NATO will also take part in the discussions in Berlin, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Ukraine hopes the meeting will act as a European counterweight to the Alaska summit, emphasizing the risks of compromising Kyiv’s interests in pursuit of a ceasefire.

