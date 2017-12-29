MES: "The search of climbers is conducted in all possible directions"

+ ↺ − 16 px

The search for three missing members of the Gilavar Air and Extreme Sports Club, headed from Khinalig village to Tufandag, continues," head of the headquarters, established in the northern regional center of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, Colonel Shahin Mirzayev, told APA.

According to him, missing Babur Huseynov, Namig Bunyadov and Farida Jabrailzade were supposed to return on December 26: "In the evening around 17-18:00 on December 24 they contacted their friends and reported that, due to bad weather conditions, they would spend the night in a tent . Since that time the connection with the climbers has been lost. We began searches on December 27 and continue it until now. "

According to the representative of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the weather in the area is very cold: "Temperature minus is 10-15 degrees and very large. The thickness of the snow is 5-6 meters. Searches, including a helicopter, are carried out both at the foot of Tufandag and at the highest altitudes. The Mi-17 helicopter of the Ministry of Emergency Situations aviation division, search and rescue teams of the northern regional center, Special Risky Rescue Service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, mountaineers-professionals joined to the searches. But there are no results so far. For today the search is completed, it will continue tomorrow. "

Three members of Gilavar Air and Extreme Sports Club - Farida Jabrayilzade, Babur Huseynov and Namin Bunyatzade - moving from Khinalig village of Azerbaijan’s Guba District in the direction of Mount Tufandag went missing on Dec. 23.

A Mi-17 helicopter of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Emergency Situations, a rescue team of the Northern Regional Center, a rescue team and specially trained dogs of the Special Risky Rescue Service of the ministry and a group of volunteers consisting of professional mountaineers are involved in the search operations.

Chief of the MES North Regional Center, Colonel Shahin Mirzayev leads the headquarters.

