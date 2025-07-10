Messi becomes first MLS player to score multiple goals in four straight games

+ ↺ − 16 px

Lionel Messi made history on Wednesday, scoring a brace in Inter Miami's 2-1 victory over New England in Major League Soccer (MLS).

The 2022 World Cup-winning Argentine scored in the 27th and 38th minutes of the first half to become the first player in MLS history to score multiple goals in four straight regular-season games, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Messi’s streak began just before Inter Miami’s FIFA Club World Cup campaign, with braces in wins over CF Montréal and the Columbus Crew. Upon Miami's return to MLS, Messi scored another brace against CF Montréal before netting twice again on Wednesday at Gillette Stadium. He has now scored eight goals across the past four matches, taking his season tally to 14 goals and 7 assists in just 15 appearances.

Inter Miami coach Javier Mascherano lavished praise on Messi. "I always say Leo is a special player," Mascherano said after the match. "For me, the best player that has played this sport in history. So, it's unbelievable because he continues doing things that maybe many, many years ago, we could not see at this moment. But at the end, he's a special player. We are lucky to have him."

This is the latest in a long list of records for Messi. Heading into Wednesday’s match, he already held the record for most goals scored for Inter Miami, now standing at 58. He also holds league records for most assists in a single game (5) and most goal contributions in a single game (6).

In addition, Messi previously won the Landon Donovan MLS MVP Award, as Inter Miami set the league’s single-season points record (74) en route to their first Supporters' Shield title.

Messi's red-hot form coincides with Inter Miami’s unbeaten run in their last five league matches (4W-0L-1D), putting them on track for a top-four spot in the Eastern Conference, with games in hand over teams above them.

If their form continues, a push for a second straight Supporters' Shield could be on the horizon, led by Messi and his former FC Barcelona teammates Sergio Busquets, Luis Suárez, and Jordi Alba.

“They have been playing together for many, many years, so when they see each other, they connect and they know what the other is thinking - like with the second goal,” Mascherano added. “[Busquets] understands when and where Leo wants the ball. It’s fantastic for us because today was a difficult day - we knew New England needed a win and that it would be a tough match.”

