+ ↺ − 16 px

In one of Thomas Müller’s first interviews after joining Vancouver Whitecaps FC, he directly addressed the camera, saying, “I will hunt you again,” referring to Inter Miami’s Lionel Messi.

The two football legends are set to clash in a winner-take-all MLS Cup final on December 6 at Chase Stadium in Miami, News.Az reports, citing Sports Illustrated.

The victor will make history as the first player to have won both the FIFA World Cup and the MLS Cup.

This will mark the 11th meeting between Müller and Messi, and their ninth in a competitive match. Müller holds the historical edge, having won seven of eight competitive encounters, while Messi has won both friendlies.

Where will the 2025 MLS Cup match rank among all-time Messi vs. Müller battles? Here is a ranking of their previous clashes.

Photo: Getty Images Photo: Getty Images Photo: Getty Images Photo: AFP Photo: IMAGO While Müller helped lead the Whitecaps, it was a breakout for Vancouver academy product, Alphonso Davies, who had an assist in the match. Little did Müller know he’d be heading to Davies’s boyhood club just a few years later. Photo: AFP Photo: AFP

News.Az