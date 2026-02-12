Method to improve Xiaomi smartphone performance

+ ↺ − 16 px

Some pre-installed apps and features on Xiaomi smartphones may be quietly reducing battery life and performance, especially on devices running the company’s latest HyperOS software, according to user reports and technical analyses.

HyperOS, Xiaomi’s newest Android-based interface used on Xiaomi, Redmi, and POCO devices, introduces advanced features and deeper ecosystem connectivity. However, users have raised concerns about built-in ads and pre-installed apps, often referred to as bloatware, which can consume system resources in the background, News.Az reports, citing GizChina.

One of the main issues is advertising integrated into system apps such as Security, Browser, File Manager, and Themes. These ads are enabled by default and can increase background activity, potentially affecting battery usage and overall device performance.

Another feature linked to battery drain is Wallpaper Carousel, which automatically changes lock screen wallpapers while displaying promotional content. Because it frequently runs background processes, it can increase power consumption if left enabled.

Experts say users can improve battery life and device speed by disabling certain system ad services, turning off personalized ads, and removing or disabling unused pre-installed apps. Adjusting notification settings and limiting background scanning features in security apps can also help reduce unnecessary power usage.

While pre-installed apps are not inherently harmful, they can take up storage space, run background processes, and reduce efficiency over time. Managing these settings allows users to maintain better control over performance and battery health.

As smartphone makers continue balancing revenue models with user experience, managing software settings is becoming an increasingly important part of device optimization for everyday users.

News.Az