Mevlut Cavusoglu expresses condolences to Azerbaijani people on occasion of 30th anniversary of January 20 tragedy

Turkey’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Mevlut Cavusoglu has expressed his condolences to Azerbaijani people on occasion of the 30th anniversary of January 20 trag

"I commemorate praying for the peace of souls of the January 20 martyrs who sacrificed their lives 30 years ago on the path leading brotherly Azerbaijan to its independence", the Minister noted.

