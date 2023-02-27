Mexican MPs visit Azerbaijan's Shusha

+ ↺ − 16 px

A parliamentary delegation led by Chairman of the Mexican-Azerbaijan inter-parliamentary friendship group of the Chamber of Deputies of the Mexican Parliament Alberto Villa Villegas, which is on an official visit to Azerbaijan has visited Shusha today, News.az reports.

The guests in Shusha were informed about the history of the city of Shusha, its situation during the occupation period, and the construction works carried out in Shusha today under the direct supervision of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva, as well as the restoration of historical monuments in the city.

Afterward, the guests visited Cıdır Jidir plain.

News.Az