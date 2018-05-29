Mexico, Azerbaijan may expand co-op in oil & gas sector

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Mexican Petroleum Institute intends to establish exchange of experience and technologies with oil companies operating in Azerbaijan, General Director of the Institute Ernesto Rios Patron said at a press conference in Baku May 29.

In general, Azerbaijan and Mexico have ample opportunities for expanding cooperation in the oil and gas sector, he said.

In particular, the Institute intends to study Azerbaijan’s experience in the development of the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli block of fields, and, for this purpose, it will meet BP representatives on May 30, he added.

Meetings with Total as well as Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR are also planned and the possibilities of mutual investment may also be discussed there, Patron said.

He also noted the importance of the Southern Gas Corridor project, Trend reports.

"This is a major project, which is implemented very well, both economically and technically," he said. "The project provides opportunities for establishing direct energy supplies from Asia to Europe."

The Southern Gas Corridor, worth over $40 billion, is considered as one of the priority energy projects for the EU, which strives for diversification of gas sources. The project envisages the transportation of gas from the Caspian region to the European countries through Georgia and Turkey.

The official opening ceremony of the Southern Gas Corridor was held in Sangachal terminal in Baku May 29.

At an initial stage, the gas to be produced in the Stage 2 of development of Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz field is considered as the main source for the Southern Gas Corridor projects. Other sources can also connect to this project at a later stage.

As part of the Shah Deniz Stage 2, the gas will be exported to Turkey and European markets by expanding the South Caucasus Pipeline and the construction of Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) and Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP).

News.Az

