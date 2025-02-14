Mexico says it might sue Google over "Gulf of America" name change

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said Thursday that her government would file a civil suit, if necessary, against Google for renaming the entire Gulf of Mexico the "Gulf of America" on its mapping service, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

Google is "mistaken" to follow U.S. President Donald Trump's executive order to make the name change, Sheinbaum said at a press conference.

Google Maps has recently renamed the Gulf of Mexico as the 'Gulf of America' for users in the United States, while retaining the original name for users in Mexico. For users elsewhere, Google Maps carry both names. This change followed an update in the U.S. government's Geographic Names Information System, in compliance with Trump's executive order.

Sheinbaum sent a letter to Google last month after it announced a plan to change the name of the water body. She said Thursday that Mexican Foreign Minister Juan Ramon de la Fuente has again written to Google to tell the company "that the entire Gulf of Mexico cannot be called the Gulf of America."

The government's legal counsel is analyzing the case, she said, noting that Google is simply a private company that offers a mapping service, not an international body with jurisdiction over names, and must "comply with the law."

