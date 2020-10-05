MFA: 24 peaceful Azerbaijani citizens killed as result of Armenian shelling

+ ↺ − 16 px

Having resorted to new provocations since September 27, the Armenian side, grossly violating the norms and principles of international law, including the Geneva Convention and its requirements, wilfully aims at Azerbaijani civilians and civilian infrastructure, Leyla Abdullayeva, spokesperson for Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry, said at a briefing on Monday.

Since September 27, as a result of the shelling by the Armenian Armed Forces, 24 civilians have been killed and 121 wounded, as well as over 300 houses, civilian objects and infrastructure have been destroyed.

Abdullayeva stressed that the Armenian side, again resorting to lies, declares that it allegedly doesn’t fire at peaceful Azerbaijani people and objects.

News.Az