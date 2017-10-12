MFA: Anti-Azerbaijan groups in PACE will never achieve their ill intentions under influence of third parties

Spokesman of Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry Hikmet Hajiyev has posted the following statement on his Twitter page.

The certain groups in Parliamentary Assembly of Council of Europe who pursue an open anti-Azerbaijan policy under the guidance and manipulation of third parties as well as Armenia and Armenian lobby will never achieve their ill intentions to divert Azerbaijan from the course of its successful development. Azerbaijan is sovereign, democratic and self-sustainable state and will continue its independent domestic and foreign policy for the benefit and well being of its nationals.

News.Az

