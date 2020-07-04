MFA: Armenian Foreign Minister's meeting with the "president" of the so-called regime is a clear example of the country's aggressive policy

The meeting of the Foreign Minister of Armenia with the so-called "president" of the illegal regime established in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan is yet another striking example of this country's invasive and aggressive policy. Such steps by the leadership of Armenia, as well as illegal actions in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, including illegal settlement and renaming of geographical places, serve to strengthen the occupation.

News.Az reports referring to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan that the due statement came from Ministry's spokesperson Leyla Abdullayeva while commenting on the meeting of the Armenian Foreign Minister with a representative of the illegal regime in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan to discuss the conflict.

"Armenia, having held a meeting with the puppet regime, tries to portray it as a party to the conflict, but does not achieve anything but self-deception. The principal position of the world community on the elimination of consequences of the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict and occupation policy of Armenia is clear. As for the format of negotiations, the sides of the negotiations mediated by the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs since 1992 are the invading Armenia and occupied Azerbaijan," Abdullayeva said.

She noted that as in the case of any occupation, the Armenian occupation is temporary, and the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan will be restored within its internationally recognized borders.

We recall that the essence of the proposals of the Minsk Group Co-Chairs, based on a phased settlement of the conflict, is the withdrawal of occupying forces from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan and the return of internally displaced persons to their homes.

News.Az