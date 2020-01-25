MFA: Azerbaijan shares grief of brotherly Turkish people, ready to provide any help

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry has expressed condolences to Turkey over the recent earthquake.

“We’re deeply saddened by news on devastating earthquake in brotherly Turkey. On these hard times we stand together w/ brotherly people of Turkey& express our deepest condolences to the families of victims, wish speedy recovery to those injured & stand ready to render any assistance," the Azerbaijani ministry tweeted on Saturday.

At least 20 people were killed in a magnitude 6.8 earthquake that struck Jan. 24 at 20:55 (GMT +3) in Sivrice district of Turkey’s eastern Elazig province, and about 1,500 people were injured.

There are no Azerbaijanis among victims.

