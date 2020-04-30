MFA: Azerbaijani gov’t keeps taking urgent measures to return citizens abroad

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijani government continues taking urgent measures to bring back the citizens who are abroad and wish to come back, Leyla Abdullayeva, spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Thursday.

“Due to the difficult global situation that has arisen because of the coronavirus pandemic, citizens abroad are returning to the country even under the current conditions of a special quarantine regime,” the spokesperson said.

She noted that the Azerbaijani state has created a special portal for registering its citizens wishing to return from Russia.

“In the previous weeks, some 548 Azerbaijani citizens were brought back to the country from Russia. Each of our citizens brought back is quarantined, and the process of returning citizens are coordinated in accordance with the preparation of quarantine places,” Abdullayeva said.

The spokesperson also appealed to Azerbaijani citizens.

“We have repeatedly appealed to our compatriots. Azerbaijan’s ambassador to Russia also called on our compatriots to show understanding. Our citizens, after registration, must wait for a message that will be sent from the Eve gedirem (I’m going home) portal, they do not need to go to the border checkpoint,” she added.

News.Az

