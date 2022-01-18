MFA comments on French Foreign Minister's anti-Azerbaijani remarks

+ ↺ − 16 px

The head of the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, Leyla Abdullayeva, commented on the speech of the French Foreign Minister in the National Assembly of this country, News.Az reports citing the Foreign Ministry.

"We regret to note that French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian made a statement in the National Assembly in an inappropriate form for a diplomat on January 18 this year. Thus, a member of the National Assembly from the Republican Party, Eric Siotti, who tried to insult the President of Azerbaijan for provocative purposes, should have been given a harsh answer. Minister Le Drian stated that the views expressed by the President of Azerbaijan on the illegal visit of Valerie Pecresse to the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan are "unacceptable in form and content".

The statement of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the illegal visit of Valerie Pecresse to Azerbaijan is completely logical and correct,” the statement says.

It is emphasized that Minister Le Drian's commenting on the statement of the President of another country in an irresponsible and unacceptable way is contrary to diplomatic traditions. Unfortunately, the foreign minister of a country like France, which has a great tradition of statehood, does not understand this.

"The statement of President Ilham Aliyev about the illegal visit of Valerie Pecress, Michel Barnier and Bruno Retailleau to the territory of Azerbaijan is completely legitimate, it is an adequate response to those who violate the laws of Azerbaijan. Pecresse's candidacy for the presidency of France cannot give her privileges to be above the laws of Azerbaijan. And she should be perceived as some foreign citizen. We remind you that in the event of an illegal visit by foreign citizens to the territory of Azerbaijan, either administrative measures are taken against them, or an appropriate measure is taken in accordance with the country's Criminal Code. If an Azerbaijani citizen violated French law and illegally entered the territory of France, adequate measures would be taken against him.

At the same time, we want to note that it is no secret to anyone that the French government during the 44-day Second Karabakh war war and in the subsequent period is on the side of the occupying country of Armenia. Both chambers of the French National Assembly adopted documents calling for the recognition of the so-called "Nagorno-Karabakh Republic", which even Armenia does not recognize.

At the same time, I would like to emphasize that if a representative of France or other states illegally visits the territories of Azerbaijan recognized by the international community, Azerbaijan will take the necessary steps within the framework of its Constitution and relevant legislation," the statement says.

