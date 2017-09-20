MFA: No Azerbaijani citizens among Mexico quake victims

+ ↺ − 16 px

"There are no Azerbaijanis among those who suffered in the Mexico earthquake."

Spokesman for Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry Hikmat Hajiyev said that right after the quake occurred, the embassy contacted all the citizens living in this country and registered in the diplomatic mission.

It turned out that there are no Azerbaijani citzens among those who suffered in the earthquake.

Hajiyev said that Azerbaijani citizens can address the Azerbaijani embassies in case of emergency.

Mexico has been hit by a 7.1-magnitude earthquake.

News.Az

News.Az