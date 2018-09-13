MFA on Armenian parliament's decision to declare war against Azerbaijan within drills scenario

+ ↺ − 16 px

"The war unleashed by Armenia against Azerbaijan has been lasting for more than 27 years. The decision by Armenian parliament within the scenario of military command-post drills called “Shant-2018” to declare war against Azerbaijan is yet another endorsement of existing fact. Thus, it is reconfirmation and admission of the fact that Armenia is an aggressor state which occupied territories of Azerbaijan. Furthermore, such warmongering behavior is reflection of feudal and archaic mindset of political-military leadership of Armenia," spokesman for Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry Hikmat Hajiyev said.

He noted that Azerbaijan, with the mediation of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs takes constructive steps towards the resolution of conflict through substantive negotiations and along with the neighboring countries takes the initiatives for the sake of comprehensive regional cooperation contributing to the region wide prosperity. However, new leadership of Armenia continuing military dictatorship policy of Sargysian regime puts the region face to face with new military adventures and threats.

"The international community over again becomes witness of the fact that there is huge gap between the civil world and Armenia. It also demonstrates that lack of effective political-diplomatic pressures on Armenia by the international community increases its sense of impunity.

"We reiterate that all responsibility falls on Armenia for undermining the negotiation process, escalation of situation and so-called “war games” and military adventures," Hikmat Hajiyev said.

