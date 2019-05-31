MFA: Politicization of sport by Armenian PM is an attempt to conceal internal problems

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told an Arsenal football club player in a telephone conversation that he could not take part in the UEFA Europa League final due to the racist position of Baku. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan has expressed its attitude to this issue, Trend reports.

The spokesperson for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Leyla Abdullayeva noted that the politicization of the sport by the Prime Minister of Armenia, who interfere in not his affairs, apparently, is an attempt to conceal the internal problems with such steps.

"The head of a mono-ethnic state like Armenia, which occupied the territories of neighboring Azerbaijan and carried out violent ethnic cleansing in these territories, committed a bloody genocide in Khojaly, has no right to talk about racism. It does not fit into any moral. We remind the Prime Minister of Armenia that despite the fact that our lands are under the occupation of the Armenian armed forces, tens of thousands of Armenians live in Azerbaijan today and, in general, representatives of different religions and nations have always lived in peace and tranquility in our country. I would also like to note that during the UEFA Europa League final, which Armenia watched with envy, trying to put this issue on the agenda by any means, numerous foreign fans who arrived in Azerbaijan saw the situation in the country," she said.

