MFA releases information on Azerbaijani, Turkish FMs’ meeting

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has met with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan as part of his official visit to Türkiye, the ministry told APA.

A one-on-one meeting was held between the Azerbaijani and Turkish Foreign Ministers, which was continued with an expanded meeting with the participation of the two countries delegations.

At the expanded meeting, the sides discussed the topical issues on the agenda of multifaceted bilateral, regional and multilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Türkiye.

The ministers then made press statements on the results of the meeting and responded to questions from journalists at a briefing which was followed by the meeting.

News.Az